Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Road Repair: Contractors To Vacate Thursday

The Lagos State Government has announced that contractors working on the rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway, from Admiralty Way Junction to the Jubilee Bridge in Ajah, will vacate the site on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and resume Phase Two of the project by mid-January 2026.

The temporary halt aims to ease the persistent traffic gridlock caused by ongoing repairs, reduce travel time, and allow residents and visitors a stress-free commute during the festive season.

The announcement followed a joint inspection by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, officials of LASTMA, and the contractor, Messrs CRCC.

Commissioner Osiyemi apologised to motorists for the inconvenience, stating:

“The traffic situation has been very tough, and we empathise with all commuters. However, repairing this road is crucial for long-term traffic improvement. The completed sections will remain open, and all work will be paused by close of business on Thursday.”

Engr. Daramola added that the suspension is intended to reduce commuter hardship and allow a fresh evaluation of traffic management plans. He confirmed that the Chevron intersection has already been reopened and all remaining sections of the road will be accessible to motorists by Thursday.

Work is scheduled to resume in mid-January 2026 after further consultations with stakeholders on minimising traffic disruptions. The state government emphasised that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prioritises the expressway as a key infrastructure corridor linking major residential, commercial, and industrial hubs along eastern Lagos.

The rehabilitation aligns with the administration’s commitment to delivering durable road infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for Lagosians.