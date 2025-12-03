Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Road Repair: Contractors To Vacate Site Thursday, Resume Mid-January –LASG

The Lagos State Government has announced that contractors working on the rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway, from the Admiralty Way Junction to the Jubilee Bridge in Ajah, will vacate the site on December 4, and return to commence Phase Two of the project by mid-January 2026.

The move, the state said, is aimed at easing the persistent gridlock caused by the ongoing repairs, reducing travel time, preventing loss of productive man-hours, and allowing residents and visitors a stress-free commute during the festive season.

The announcement followed a joint inspection of the project by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola; officials of LASTMA; and the contractor, Messrs CRCC. Osiyemi, after reviewing the extent of work and the traffic situation, apologised to motorists and residents along the corridor.

According to him: “The first thing I want to do is apologise to our people. I empathise with all of the troubles that we must have been through in the last couple of days. I’ve been here all day with my colleague from the Office of Infrastructure to evaluate exactly what’s going on, and I can see that the traffic situation has been very tough.

However, it’s also very important for us to repair this road, because bad roads are often synonymous with traffic as well. So we have to try and get a balance.” The commissioner assured that the road will be opened by the close of business on Thursday after necessary palliative measures have been completed.

He said: “We are on the ground to appraise the works and confirm to you that all of what they’re doing will be stopped by the end of work tomorrow, after which the roads will be open for everyone to use.

“The government is also aware that a lot of people will be coming in from the diaspora, and we want to give them a good experience of our roads. “So, we will be leaving this location by the end of work tomorrow, and the roads will be free for us to use.

“Be assured that so far, for the parts that have been fixed, Lagosians will be happy because it is a well-done road, and I’m sure it will create a better experience for our road users.” Osiyemi added that work would resume in January after the government conducts a fresh evaluation and updates its traffic management plan to minimise disruptions.

Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Daramola, also addressed journalists after the inspection, explaining that the temporary suspension became necessary to reduce the hardship faced by commuters.

He said: “We’ve come to visit the site to see the progress and perhaps open the completed sections to traffic immediately. “However, while we appreciate the patience of Lagosians, we are also very wary of the hardship this rehabilitation work has brought to commuters.