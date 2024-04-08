Eti-Osa East APC, Groups Pass Vote Of Confidence On Council Chairman

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), market men and women, trade associations, the Arewa group, and the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos have passed a vote of confidence on the council chairman, John Campos Ogundare.

They gave the verdict during a peaceful protest staged at the Lagos State House of Assembly and the APC state secretariat on Monday.

During the protest, the groups dissociated themselves from a group identified as Concerned Residents of Eti-Osa East, which called for the suspension of the council chairman over alleged financial misappropriation.

Speaking during Monday’s protest, APC chairman in Eti-Osa East LCDA, Adekunle Odunuga, described the Concerned Residents of Eti-Osa East as a faceless group with sponsored protesters. He said: “We are here to dissociate ourselves from those who demonstrated last week at the Lagos State House of Assembly. They are not part of us.

“We don’t know them. They are not part of us in Eti-Osa East LCDA, nor are they members of our party, the APC. On behalf of members of the APC and the residents of Eti-Osa East, we pass a vote of confidence in the leadership of Hon. Campos Ogundare.”

On his part, the chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Chief Jonathan Amadi, said the achievements of the council chairman speak volumes about why he is subject to attack. He said: “We are here to demonstrate that the Chairman deserves a second term for the good work he has been doing in Eti-Osa.

“Before now, you could not walk freely in Eti-Osa LCDA without being attacked by hoodlums, but today, all that is gone. The good work of the council chairman speaks volumes. He is working to develop the district, and that is why some bad people are sponsoring a campaign of calumny against him.

“Those that demonstrated last week are faceless. I was in Abuja last week when I heard about the protest, and I had to leave what I was doing to declare a vote of confidence in his leadership. He has shown good leadership and deserves a second term. This is why there has been no conflict in Eti-Osa East LCDA.”

A representative of the youth in Eti-Osa East, Kazeem Oladapo, expressed displeasure over the unhealthy political development. He said: “We are not comfortable with the political machination going on in the LCDA. This is a political conspiracy by the councillors against the council chairman.

“It came as a surprise to me to hear that some people disguised themselves as residents to malign the chairman. I say boldly that they are not part of us. I am here, and I identify myself as a resident of Eti-Osa East. Can you identify those who protested last week? They are not part of us.

“Eti-Osa East has been a peaceful district since we elected the council chairman. He understands the administration, but some unfaithful politicians are bent on giving him a bad name. That was the handiwork of selfish politicians who are determined to mislead lawmakers into taking actions that are against the general will.

“The Lagos State government and the state House of Assembly should look into this matter and prosecute those that are sponsoring false publications against the council chairman.”

A party chieftain, Apostle Olusoji Fabuda JP, said: “Some people were here to protest last week. We know some people are behind this. When we looked at the video, we could not identify any of them as residents of Eti-Osa East. They are faceless. We cannot identify them either as party members or residents in the district.

“Hon. Campos Ogundare has been working tirelessly to change the face of infrastructure in Eti-Osa East LCDA. He has done a lot to bring about development in the district. Before he emerged as chairman, we had a deplorable security situation, but since he came in, we have seen a huge improvement.

“He who alleges must prove. They have not been able to give us any assertions on this. We are the public and residents. We are party members. They cannot be in hiding and be throwing baseless allegations up and down.

“We are confident in the leadership of the council chairman, and he has been working to develop the district. The CDA and the CDC are here. The market men and women and the artisans are here. We would like to know those who were here to protest; perhaps we can engage them.”

A market leader, Alhaja Mutiat Awere, appealed to the detractors to not drag Eti-Osa East backwards with baseless allegations.

She said: “Please don’t let them drag us backwards in Eti-Osa East LCDA because the council chairman is doing a lot to improve the standard of living of residents.

“Those who are behind these baseless allegations want the chairman to enrich them, whereas he is concentrating on infrastructure development.

“That is his offence before them. So I want to appeal to the lawmakers to not allow the sponsored protesters to detail the good administration of Hon. Campos Ogundare.”

Responding, Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, representing Surulere 1 at the State House of Assembly, assured the protesters of a just and fair hearing. He said: “We have heard what you have said. We have listened to both parties. Today, you have come to listen to your protest.

“We have collected your petition, and I can assure you that the House, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa will look into it. I appeal to you to return to your destination as peacefully as you can.”