Ethnic Nationalities: We Expect 2026 To Be Better Than Last 2 Years

As 2025 comes to a close, Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities have shared their experiences on what Nigerians made of the year, while they look forward to 2026 with vigour. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the ethnic leaders, through their spokespersons, were unanimous that it was a mixed bag of experiences.

The National Publicity Secretary of the pan Yoruba socio–political organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, described 2025 as a mixed bag, acknowledging some economic progress but expressing security concerns. “But, on the whole, it is better than 2024 in terms of the economic situation towards the end of the year.

But the same could not be said in the area of security,” Ajayi said. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had earlier declared that the country’s economy has stabilised, stating: “I’m glad to tell you today that the economy is stabilised. The bleeding has stopped. Haemorrhage is gone; the patient is alive.”

The Afenifere spokesman agrees, citing stability in the Naira’s foreign exchange value and reduced commodity prices. However, Ajayi noted that much work remained to enhance Nigerians’ welfare, citing increased costs of living and decreased value of life.

He highlights security concerns, including banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping, which have impacted social and economic well-being. Looking ahead to 2026, Ajayi appealed to the government to provide a more humane safety net for the poor and vulnerable, suggesting measures like reduced charges for government services, subsidised transport fares, and improved healthcare.

“Above all, no stone should be left unturned to provide security across the country. Whatever welfare package is provided, it is a person who is alive and in a healthy condition who would enjoy such,” Ajayi emphasised.

Our expectations not met yet –INC

To the Ijaw National Congress (INC), their expectations from the leaders have not been met, especially in the economy, security and the health sector, among others.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, Engineer Ezonebi Oyakemeagbeha, expressed mixed feelings: “We thank God for 2025, but our expectations from the leaders are not yet met. The economy has not done well, insecurity is rampant, and the health sector is in shambles.

“We are asking that by next year, they should concentrate on a few things, like steady electricity, a good health sector, and security,” Oyakemeagbeha said. “The roads are not working; the rail systems are not working yet. If we had had good rail systems, the unnecessary road usage would have been reduced.”

National Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Bedford Berefa, had a slightly different perspective. “Generally, 2025 has not been a very bad year; it has not been too bad. The economy stabilised better than last year, and the petroleum price started decreasing.” However, Berefa expressed concerns about the country’s democracy.

“The danger of a one-party system is not healthy for our democracy. The judiciary has not been for us, and some decisions have endangered us as a nation.” Also weighing in, the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Dr Obiuwevbi Ominilmini, highlighted issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

“We are not happy because our people are being excluded from recruitment into the oil industry, and gas flaring is killing our people.” He continued: “We want the Federal Government to change their tactics, so that insecurity in Nigeria can end. “People cannot travel by road, and the fare by air is going up every day.”