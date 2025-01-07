Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Hold Christmas Eve Celebrations 

Share

On January 6, 2025, worshippers gathered at Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the eve of Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas celebrations.

Holding candles and singing religious hymns, the Christian faithful marked the sacred occasion with reverence and devotion.

New Telegraph reports that Ethiopian Christmas, known as “Gena” in Amharic, is celebrated annually on January 7.

It is a deeply spiritual event characterized by prayer, fasting, and traditional festivities that bring together communities across the country.

The celebration holds immense cultural and religious significance, showcasing Ethiopia’s rich Orthodox Christian heritage.

As the world looks on, this solemn tradition remains a vibrant expression of faith and unity for millions of Ethiopian Christians.

