Ethiopian Duo Emerge Champions At 2023 ECOWAS Marathon

…As Nigerian Runners Also Shine

The 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon witnessed a thrilling display of athletic prowess, with Ethiopian runners claiming top honours in the half marathon men’s and women’s categories on Saturday. Though it was the East Africans that carried the day, Nigerian athletes represented the sub-region meritoriously; shining brightly across the podium.

In the men’s half marathon, Gebresilase Abadi Haftamu of Ethiopia stormed to victory, securing a well-deserved first place and a hefty $10,000 prize. While Kenya’s Alexander Njai Muhia, followed close behind in second, taking home $5,000, Nigeria’s Sadjo Ismael earned $4,000 for his third- place finish.

In the Women’s category Ethiopia’s Belay Minsewo Abensah also snatched the top position. Daylop Patience led the charge for Nigeria, claiming a fantastic second place in the women’s half marathon and earning $5,000 for her efforts. Maiate Yohanna Vera and Badung Pam Deborah finished third and fourth respectively, adding another layer of Nigerian success to the event.

The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon offered generous prize money, acting as a powerful motivator for athletes across the continent. Race Director, Gabriel Okon, expressed immense satisfaction with the event’s success, particularly lauding the calibre of runners who participated.