Ethiopian aviation varsity graduates 1,500 professionals

Ethiopian Aviation University, the largest aviation center of excellence in Africa, has graduated 1,551 aviation professionals in pilot training, aviation maintenance, cabin crew, commercial, and hotel operations professions on August 5, 2023, in a ceremony held at the newly upgraded university Commercial Building. Today’s graduates are from Pilot Training, Aviation Maintenance, Commercial, Cabin Crew Schools, and Hotel Operations. Congratulating the aviation professionals, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “Human capital development is one of the key pillars in Ethiopian Airlines’ growth strategic road map, and today’s graduation is a testimony of our commitment to ensure that we invest a lot on our aviation brainery.

“As part of our continental commitment, we will continue to provide Africa with skilled aviation professionals. We are delighted to see today youths from seven African countries completing one chapter and opening another in their aviation endeavor. We believe in the potential of Africa’s youths to shape the continent’s aviation and continue to educate them at our center of excellence. Today the industry welcomes 660 male and 891 female graduates.” Since its formation in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Excellence Center has been offering various aviation courses, mainly to African youths. Today, youths from Rwanda, Togo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, and Sudan completed their education. Currently, the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the aerospace and hospitality fields. Courses being offered at the University include BSc in Aeronautical Engineering, Aviation Maintenance Engineering, Aviation Management & Operations, BA in Tourism & Hospitality Management, MSc in Data Science, and MBA in Aviation Management.