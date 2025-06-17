Ethiopian Airways’ Tasew Bags Prestigious Award

Share

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, has been honored with the prestigious Ato Girma Wake Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contribution to route development and African aviation.

The award has been presented to Tasew during the grand AviaDev Africa 2025 ceremony that gathered over 500 highprofile delegates from across Africa and beyond in Zanzibar.

This distinguished recognition celebrates his years of exceptional contribution and continuing impact on the airline’s success. It also highlights Tasew’s commendable leadership that is making a change beyond Ethiopian Airlines.

Expressing his gratitude, Mesfin said, “The joy I feel for receiving the Ato Girma Wake Lifetime Achievement Award is twofold.

This award is more than an honor as it is named after Africa’s father of aviation, Ethiopian Airlines’ former CEO and my mentor.”

He added: “This award is a testament to the collaborative effort of the entire Ethiopian Airlines team. As a Pan-African airline we strive to realize a well-connected Africa and such recognitions strengthens our commitment to do more.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm my personal and Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to the enhancement of the aviation industry in the continent.”

Under Tasew’s visionary guidance, Ethiopian Airlines has established itself as a prominent airline group in the aviation sector by attaining significant milestones, setting industry standards for excellence, and reaffirming its commitment to connecting cultures and fostering international collaboration.

Named in the honour of Mr. Girma Wake, the father of African aviation, the Ato Girma Wake Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made a profound and lasting impact on the advancement of aviation across the continent.

