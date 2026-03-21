Ethiopian Airlines To Resume Direct Flights To Atlanta May 21

Ethiopian Airlines has announced plans to resume direct passenger service between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, starting May 21, 2026, after a temporary interruption of the route since February 2026.

The resumption further restores a key connection between Africa and the United States for business and leisure travellers.

The service will reconnect Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), providing customers with greater flexibility and convenient access between Atlanta and the vast Ethiopian network.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Mesfin Tasew, disclosed; “Atlanta is one of the most vibrant markets in the United States, and Ethiopian Airlines is delighted to bring this route back into its network.

The route serves growing demand from business travellers, members of the African diaspora, and tourists seeking convenient access to destinations across the African continent.”

Atlanta serves as a major economic and cultural centre in the United States and hosts one of the largest African diaspora communities in the country.

The renewed service will provide convenient travel options for passengers connecting to cities across the southeastern United States as well as onward destinations throughout Africa via Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines, which is the largest network operating carrier in Africa, current- ly operates flights to multiple destinations across the US and continues to strengthen its transatlantic network as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The reintroduction of the Atlanta route further enhances the airline’s role as a vital bridge linking Africa with the rest of the world.