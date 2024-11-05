Ethiopian Airlines Takes Delivery Of Africa’s First Airbus A350-1000

Share

Ethiopia’s national carrier and largest Airbus operator in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, has taken delivery of its first of four A350-1000s from Airbus in Toulouse, France.

The first of its kind to be operated by an African-based operator, the A350-1000 will enable Ethiopian Airlines to enhance its premium service on key destinations including Washington D.C., London, Paris and Frankfurt.

To date, Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of 21 A350 Family aircraft with a total of 14 additional A350 aircraft set to join the airline’s fleet in the coming years, including 11 A350-900 and three additional A350-1000.

The A350-1000 will provide great operational commonality with the A350-900 fleet, ensuring seamless integration with shared pilots and mechanics simplifying training and maintenance processes.

With a total capacity of 395 seats, the A350-1000 will increase Ethiopian Airlines’ passenger capacity and provide enhanced passenger experience in the largest business class cabin in the airline’s fleet.

Ethiopian Airlines will also introduce Airbus’ new HBCplus satcom connectivity solution, offering seamless, high-speed gate-to-gate connectivity.

The A350 is the world’s most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft and the long-range leader in the 300-410 seater category.

The A350’s clean sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort.

The A350’s unique Airspace cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle in the sky featuring a 50% noise footprint reduction versus the previous generation aircraft. It offers passengers and crews the latest modern in-flight products for a comfortable flying experience.

The aircraft’s new-generation engines and use of lightweight materials make it the most fuel-efficient large wide-body aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 aircraft is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

By the end of September 2024, 1,340 A350s had been ordered by 60 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.

