Ethiopian Airlines, SITA To Co-Develop Seamless Travel Experiences

With air travel demand across Africa skyrocketing and passenger expectations shifting fast in a digital-first world, airlines face mounting pressures to deliver smoother, more efficient journeys while managing increasingly busy operations.

At the same time, destinations like Ethiopia are rapidly emerging as hubs for tourism, investment, and trade, raising the stakes for national carriers to leave a lasting positive impression on travellers. To meet these challenges head-on, Ethiopian Airlines and SITA have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop innovative solutions that strengthen the airline’s operations and enhance the passenger experience.

The collaboration will tap into startups, technology providers, business accelerators, and industry partners to identify key challenges and create fresh, forward-looking solutions tailored to the airline’s needs. “Ethiopia is realising its ambition to become a sophisticated, dynamic destination for investment, trade, and tourism.

Ethiopian Airlines plays a central role in making that vision a reality,” said Mr Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO. “Creating the best first and last impressions for business and leisure travellers is crucial, and this partnership puts us in the best position to deliver exceptional experiences while taking full advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

“Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth in air travel just as passengers’ expectations are being reshaped by rapid advances in digital technology,” said Selim Bouri, President, Middle East & Africa, SITA.