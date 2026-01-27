Ethiopian Airlines Orders Nine Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Africa’s biggest airline, Ethiopian Airlines Group, has confirmed the purchase of nine Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with deliveries planned between 2031 and 2033.

The addition of the aircraft aims to expand the airline’s route network and enhance its international connectivity, providing more flexible flight options for passengers. The airline’s latest B787 order follows its commitment for 11 737 MAX jets announced at the Dubai Airshow.

The purchase of the 787 and 737 MAX was finalised in December 2025 and boosts Ethiopian Airlines’ order book by 20 fuel-efficient Boeing aeroplanes. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin Tasew said: “We are pleased to confirm the order for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to further expand our existing fleet.

This order underscores our continued commitment to enhancing our fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby further strengthening our customer service. We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa’s largest 787 Dreamliner fleet, flying its 787-8 and 787-9 jets on intercontinental routes from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America as well as key intra-African routes spanning the world’s second-largest continent.

Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Mr Anbessie Yitbarek, said: “The 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be a game-changer for airlines around the world, and we are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines in their mission to connect Africa with the global community.

Together, we look forward to shaping the future of air travel with advanced, efficient and comfortable aeroplanes to serve our passengers.” The order with Boeing brings Ethiopian Airlines’ total number of Boeing 787-9 aircraft on order to 20 aircraft.