Ethiopian Airlines Offers Two Daily Flights To Lagos

Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has concluded plans to begin daily two flights to Lagos, further expanding its network to the city. The airline in a statement said as from July 1, 2025, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight.

The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations. With these extra flights, there will be instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers. According to the airline, there will be four evening flights at 10 pm and another 3 at 5:40 am.

The daily midday flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times. Evening departure 10pm from Lagos ET 902 and arrival in Addis at 5:20am According to the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs Firiehiwot Mekonnen: “We are happy to offer more flights and options out of Lagos.

These extra flights help us improve service delivery and reduce costs for travellers. Most of our passengers will now arrive their destinations faster.” Ethiopian has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 and has served the market with the newest aircraft in the world, including the A350- 1000 and the B787 Dreamliner. It connects Lagos to over 140 global destinations.

