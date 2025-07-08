Ethiopian Airlines Gets 14 Daily Frequencies To Lagos

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, said the second daily flight frequency, given to Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airways, to Lagos from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing the airline’s frequency to 14 weekly flights, shows the country’s preparedness to open itself to business.

Kana who received the B737Max aircraft that touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 7.30 p on Tuesday said the government did not hesitate to grant the request of the carrier when it approached it for a second daily flight to Lagos, adding that the major concern was the desire to make Lagos a hub of aviation in Africa.

He lauded the carrier for its assistance to the country during the difficult Covid period, as the airline helped to ferry medical equipment during the lockdown, coupled with the role the airline played when the Abuja airport was closed to traffic for about six weeks in December 2016 for the rehabilitation of the runway.

When all the airlines refused to operate to Kaduna as an alternate airport to Abuja, only Ethiopian Airlines continued flight operations.

It reduced the pain of many travellers from all over the world who travelled to the country via Ethiopian Airlines. The Permanent Secretary said: “We welcome any airline that wants to fly to Nigeria.

Our airports are open to any airline that wants to fly to Nigeria. We see Ethiopian Airlines as part of Nigeria, and we will grant them approval anytime they ask for approval on any route. We are making sure that Lagos becomes a hub. We can only ask for more”.

The aircraft was received with the traditional water cannon; a ritual done whenever an airline begins operations to a destination or when an airline adds to its existing frequencies.