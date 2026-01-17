…to process 110 million passengers annually

Ethiopian Airlines Group has commenced the construction of Bishoftu International Airport, with the official groundbreaking ceremony held on January 10, 2026. The historic event was attended by the country’s Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, alongside some ministers, high level government officials, industry leaders, stakeholders, and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

The Phase one of the new airport is expected to be completed by 2030 and will accommodate 60 million passengers annually.

But when fully completed, it will process annually 110 million passengers among other services on offer. Ethiopian also unveiled the airport’s design and highlighted the successful completion of the resettlement and livelihood restoration project for the affected communities of the project area.

Ahmed accompanied by the high-level government officials, and Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mesfin Tasew, placed the plaque marking the official commencement of the construction.

Tasew remarked: “This is truly a proud moment for Ethiopian Airlines and for all of Africa. We are embarking on a new chapter with the groundbreaking of Bishoftu International Airport that will redefine the continent’s aviation ecosystem.

‘‘As we celebrate 80 years of service, this project stands as yet another milestone, underscoring our commitment to shaping the future of the African air transport industry, while supporting the growing demand for our passenger and cargo services.

‘‘Bishoftu International Airport is a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and at Ethiopian we are committed to realise the completion of this project.”

While Ahmed described the day as a milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward modernisation and prosperity. He noted that Ethiopian Airlines is a source of national pride, not because it has been free of challenges, but because of its resilience, its ability to overcome obstacles, and its role as a trailblazer for Africa.

He emphasised that the airline’s greatest strength lies in its strong corporate culture, built on: Giving priority to safety and security; leadership driven by creativity and hard work; a workforce of over 26, 000 employees, who believe in the airline as their flag carrier and honour what it represents; and a continuous commitment to learning and capacity building.

The new airport under construction stands as a defining project for both Ethiopian and African aviation, facilitating trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions within Africa and beyond.