Ethiopian Airlines At 78: Celebrating Over 7 Decades’ Legacy Of Resilience, Innovation, Servant-leadership

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline group, recently turned 78 years in its operation as one of the leading and oldest airlines in the world. The occasion was marked with fun fair as the group rolled out the red carpet and drums to celebrate its resounding achievements of almost eight decades. A major highlight of the historic event was spotlighting a legacy of good governance, exceptional servant-leadership, resilience and innovation since 1946.

As part of this celebration, the Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mesfin Tassew and Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Lemma Yadecha, both accompanied the crew on a flight to Cairo, Egypt, marking the airline’s inaugural international service in 1946. Their involvement extended beyond in-flight duties, as they also provided assistance to passengers during check-in and boarding processes, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Speaking on the occasion, Tasew said, “This event symbolises our unwavering commitment to our passengers and our belief that true leadership lies in serving others first. Serving our passengers on this special flight to Cairo is not just a tribute to our first international service but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the ethos of servant leadership.

‘‘From our humble beginning back in 1946, we’ve come to be the aviation giant in Africa that we are now, pioneering the African aviation with many first aviation innovation introductions to Africa along the way. As we are maturing beautifully, our commitment only gets stronger.” In line with Ethiopian’s values of community engagement, passengers received seasons greeting packages and happy fasting messages, reflecting the airline’s respect for diverse traditions. The packages included a postcard commemorating the anniversary, serving as a tangible reminder of the airline’s enduring legacy. “Our mission extends beyond transportation,’ said CCO Lemma Yadecha. Noting, ‘‘we strive to foster a sense of unity and belongingness among our passengers, regardless of their background or belief.

This anniversary is a celebration of unity and diversity. By stepping into the roles of our dedicated ground and flight crew, we honour every individual who has been part of our story. Our service today is a promise of continued service excellence for all our passengers.” In a remarkable display of commitment, all executives at Ethiopian Airlines, have taken a hands-on approach to service, personally attending to the needs of our valued customers. This initiative underscores the airline’s ethos of servant leadership and its dedication to providing an exceptional travel experience. Celebrating its 78th anniversary, Ethiopian Airlines, a pioneer in aviation, continues to set industry standards with its commitment to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction. Upholding its mission to bridge Africa with the world, Ethiopian Airlines remains dedicated to enhancing passenger experience, as evidenced by its consideration to offer complimentary Wi-Fi to Cairo bound travellers