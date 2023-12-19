Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Meet For Another Round Of Talks

The diplomatic rift between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have rage on for nearly a decade now, ever since Ethiopia announced it would be building a dam along the river Nile which is the primary source of water for both Sudan and Egypt.

A fourth round of talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan kicked off in Addis Ababa on December 18, 2023 in which the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is the main topic on the agenda.

This ministerial meeting will build on the discussions of the previous sessions and the technical group meeting held on December 17, in continued efforts to achieve convergence, Addis Standard reports.

The other rounds of talks took place in Cairo on Monday, October 23, 2023 at a ministerial level, according to a press release by Egypt’s ministry of water affairs.

No outcome was reached and further talks were promised to take place in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in December 2023.

On September 11, 2023 Ethiopia announced that it had successfully completed the fourth and final filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), located on the Nile River.

READ ALSO:

This caused the eruption of a diplomatic spat between Ethiopia and Egypt at the United Nations Security Council, when letters from both countries’ foreign affairs ministers were read.

Egypt’s foreign ministry condemned the filling of GERD by Ethiopia, deeming it “illegal” and claiming the unilateral action by Addis Ababa would negatively impact negotiations with Egypt and Sudan.

At the time, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The negotiations have been further complicated by this development.

Ethiopia’s unilateral actions ignore the rights and interests of the downstream countries and their water security, otherwise guaranteed by international law.”

Dr Ahmed El Mufti, an international expert in water resources and a former member of Sudan’s delegation to the GERD negotiations, told Radio Dabanga at the time, that the potential negative effects of the GERD on Sudan are limitless.

Egypt is accusing Ethiopia of violating a trilateral agreement with themselves and Sudan, while Ethiopia claims no rules were broken.