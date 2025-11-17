Ethiope Fed Constituency berates Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu for poor representation

Leaders and political stakeholders of the Ethiope Federal Constituency have issued a damning assessment of their House of Representatives member, Erhiatake IboriSuenu, accusing her of what they described as “complete failure in credible, responsive and effective representation” since her election.

Speaking during a strategic meeting held at the weekend in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, the leaders lamented that the constituency had suffered stagnation, neglect, and an alarming disconnect between the lawmaker and the people she claims to represent.

The forum, which brought together political leaders, community representatives, youth groups, and opinion leaders across Ethiope East and West Local Government Areas, unanimously resolved to “reposition the constituency” in 2027. They vowed to mobilise aggressively at the grassroots and present a more competent, visible and people-focused candidate to restore the constituency’s legislative relevance at the national level.

Speaking at the gathering, former House of Representatives member for the constituency, Hon. Halims Agoda, delivered a scathing critique of Ibori-Suenu’s performance. Agoda said: “Section 14(1) of the 1999 Constitution makes it clear that Nigeria must be governed under democracy and social justice”, stressing that true representation demands physical presence, vocal advocacy.