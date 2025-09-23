Ethical Reorientation Critical To Institutional Growth, Staff Devt – Faleye

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has said that ethical reorientation was critical to institutional growth and staff development.

Faleye made this known at a Workshop on Ethical Reorientation organized by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, (ASSBIFI) NSITF Domestic Unit for its union coordinators across the Fund’s Regional and Branch offices in Nasarawa State.

Commending the the ASSBIFI -NSITF Domestic Unit leadership for the foresight, Faleye noted that the programme touches the very heart of institutional growth and staff development.

He said: “The theme, Ethical Reorientation to Enhance Awareness of Responsibilities in Promoting Management Policies and Core Values, could not have come at a better time.”

The NSITF boss who appreciated the staff for the support shown him since he assumed duty in July, 2024, said “that support has been instrumental in fostering industrial harmony, which in turn has provided me with the enabling environment to stay focused on delivering on our mandate.