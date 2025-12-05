Eterna Seeks N21.52bn From Shareholders In New Rights Offer

Eterna Plc has concluded arrangements for a rights issue involving 978,108,485 ordinary shares at N22.00 per share, a move expected to generate approximately N21.52 billion for the company.

The planned capital injection is aimed at strengthening Eterna’s balance sheet and supporting strategic expansion across its core business segments.

A formal signing ceremony for the rights issue marking a significant step in the company’s capital-raising programme, which received shareholder approval at the July 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Under the terms of the offer, existing shareholders are eligible to subscribe to three new ordinary shares of 50 kobo each for every four ordinary shares held as at the close of business on November 27, 2025.

The subscription period opens on January 12, 2026 and closes on February 18, 2026. All newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

The capital raise follows Eterna Plc’s robust financial performance. The company posted a 71 per cent surge in revenue to N313.6 billion in 2024, up from N183.2 billion in 2023.

It also returned to profitability, reporting a profit before tax of N4.48 billion compared to a loss of N11.97 billion in 2023.

The growth momentum continued into 2025, with halfyear results showing a 6.9 per cent increase in consolidated revenue and a 143.9 per cent rise in profit before tax to N1.57 billion compared with the corresponding period of 2024.