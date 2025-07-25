Eterna Plc has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to ₦50 billion in fresh capital, marking a pivotal moment in its strategic repositioning drive.

The resolution was passed at the company’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on July 24, 2025, where shareholders endorsed an ambitious set of proposals that include major governance reforms, potential business acquisitions or divestments, and an expansive capital mobilisation agenda.

The approved capital raise, which may be executed through public offerings, private placements, rights issues, shareholder loans or a hybrid of these methods, is intended to fortify the company’s balance sheet and provide the financial headroom for growth-focused investments.

According to the resolution filed with the Nigerian Exchange, the fundraising exercise may be conducted either in the Nigerian or international capital markets, with pricing to be determined through book building or other valuation frameworks.

Shareholders also empowered the Board of Directors to determine the structure, tranches, interest or coupon rates, maturity profiles, and all other terms and conditions of the capital raise, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

The transaction may also be underwritten, further reinforcing the Board’s discretion to optimise investor participation and mitigate subscription risk.

Crucially, the share capital of the company will be increased by the exact number of ordinary shares required to accommodate the capital raise.

In the case of a rights issue, shareholders authorized the Board to re-offer any unsubscribed shares to other existing shareholders or to new investors on similar terms.

To facilitate the implementation of the capital raise, shareholders granted the Board authority to appoint professional advisers, determine the final transaction structure, liaise with regulators, and execute all necessary documentation.

The company secretary was specifically mandated to register the share capital increase with the Corporate Affairs Commission in incremental tranches as determined by the Board.

The AGM also saw shareholders endorse the amendment of the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the impending changes to its share capital, and to expand the permissible number of directors on the Board from a maximum of nine to thirteen.

Beyond the capital raise, the AGM authorized the Board to undertake investments, acquisitions, divestments, restructuring, or any other strategic business arrangements deemed necessary, subject to applicable laws and regulatory clearance.

This paves the way for broader corporate actions as the company seeks to consolidate its position in Nigeria’s downstream oil and energy sector where it is currently lagging behind competitors.

As at the close of business on Thursday, the company’s stock exchanged for N42.25 per share, behind Oando Plc at N57.40 per share. Eterna has maintained a very low profile since its listing on the Nigerian Exchange, with no returns to shareholders over the last decade.

The meeting also ratified the appointment and re-election of several directors, approved PricewaterhouseCoopers as the external auditor for the 2025 financial year, and reconstituted the statutory audit committee.

With these resolutions, Eterna Plc has laid the groundwork for a transformative new phase in its corporate trajectory—anchored on enhanced governance, financial flexibility, and an assertive pursuit of long-term shareholder value.