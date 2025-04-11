Eterna Plc Rebounds With 71% Revenue Spike To N313bn

Share

Eterna Plc, a prominent player in Nigeria’s integrated energy landscape, has posted a stellar 71 per cent growth in revenue to N313.6 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 marking a decisive return to profitability and returns on shareholders’ investments.

Emerging from a year riddled with macroeconomic turbulence, including fluctuating oil prices, currency volatility, and stiff competition, Eterna’s performance underscores its robust fundamentals and deft execution.

The company’s audited consolidated financials paint a compelling picture of transformation, efficiency, and growth.

The revenue leap from N183.2 billion in 2023 was largely driven by increased petroleum product prices, strategic alliances, and fortified operational efficiencies.

This momentum not only expanded Eterna’s market footprint but also solidified its standing in Nigeria’s fast-evolving energy sector.

The Group’s cost of sales rose commensurately to N273.6 billion, yet gross profit surged 137 per cent to N39.9 billion from N16.8 billion, lifting the gross profit margin to 12.7 per cent, compared to 9.2 per cent in the prior year.

Operating profit followed suit, climbing more than 250 per cent to N27.9 billion—up from N7.8 billion—fueled by disciplined cost controls, streamlined supply chains, and focused execution.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

