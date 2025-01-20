New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Insurance
  3. Eterna Plc Picks…

Eterna Plc Picks MD

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Olumide Adeosun as managing director/chief executive officer.

He obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Woodbury University, California and an Master of Science in Mathematics from Royal Holloway, University of London.

He is a member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) and member of the Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

ccording to a statement by the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, David Edet, the appointment will take effect on February 3, 2025.

He stated that the Board commended the outgoing MD/CEO, Mr. Abiola Lawal, who has resigned from the company, effective January 31, 2025, for his significant contributions and exemplary leadership during his tenure.

Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of Eterna Plc, Adeosun served as group executive director of Rainoil Limited and as a non-executive director of Eterna Industries Limited.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and a passionate advocate for clean energy, serving on the advisory boards of renewable energy firms and consultancies.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Firm Appoints GCEO
Read Next

Martial Law Decree: S’Korean Court Orders Formal Arrest Of Impeached President
Share
Copy Link
×