Eterna Plc Picks MD

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Olumide Adeosun as managing director/chief executive officer.

He obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Woodbury University, California and an Master of Science in Mathematics from Royal Holloway, University of London.

He is a member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) and member of the Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

ccording to a statement by the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, David Edet, the appointment will take effect on February 3, 2025.

He stated that the Board commended the outgoing MD/CEO, Mr. Abiola Lawal, who has resigned from the company, effective January 31, 2025, for his significant contributions and exemplary leadership during his tenure.

Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of Eterna Plc, Adeosun served as group executive director of Rainoil Limited and as a non-executive director of Eterna Industries Limited.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and a passionate advocate for clean energy, serving on the advisory boards of renewable energy firms and consultancies.

