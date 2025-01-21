Eterna Plc Appoints Adeosun New MD/CEO

Share

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Olumide Adeosun as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO) of the company.

According to a statement by the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, David Edet, the appointment will take effect on February 3, 2025.

He stated that the Board commended the outgoing MD/ CEO, Mr. Abiola Lawal, who has resigned from the company, effective January 31, 2025, for his significant contributions and exemplary leadership during his tenure.

According to the statement, the Board also congratulated Mr. Adeosun on his new position and wished him great success. Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of Eterna Plc, Adeosun served as Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited and as a Non-Executive Director of Eterna Industries Limited.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and a passionate advocate for clean energy, serving on the advisory boards of renewable energy firms and consultancies.

Adeosun is a finance and energy expert with over 25 years of experience in the sectors. Highlighting his career and achievements, the statement read, “Mr. Adeosun began his career as a Business Analyst under the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) UK graduate program in London.

“He subsequently transitioned to BP Plc, where he held various senior roles in upstream finance, business support, and commercial operations.

In BP’s Strategic Origination team, he played a pivotal role in developing BP’s Africa trading strategy, culminating in the establishment of BP Global West Africa Ltd in Nigeria.

“As Vice President, Commercial Development, he spearheaded initiatives that achieved a 300 per cent growth in revenue within three years.

