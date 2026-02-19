Eterna Partners Tech Firm, Fuelmetrics, To Launch Automated Self-Service Fuel Terminals

Eterna Plc has officially launched self-service fuel terminals across its retail network, introducing automated fueling options for customers. The initiative, developed in collaboration with technology firm, Fuelmetrics Limited, is designed to modernise operations and enhance the consumer experience at Eterna stations.

The newly installed terminals utilise Fuelmetrics’ smart automation technology, allowing motorists to authorise and complete fuel purchases using cards and digital vouchers.

The system aims to reduce transaction times, minimise cash handling, and provide greater transparency in the fueling process.

Speaking on the deployment, Managing Director and CEO of Eterna Plc, Olumide Adeosun, emphasised the company’s strategic focus on digital transformation.

He siad: “This milestone reinforces our commitment to digitising our operations, enhancing customer experience, and improving efficiency across our network. The rollout is a strategic move aligned with the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.”

According to him, the solution addresses several long-standing operational challenges in Nigeria’s downstream sector, including inefficient queue management, lack of payment transparency, and human error.

He explained that for corporate fleet operators, the platform offers real-time transaction tracking and automated reporting, which helps businesses curb cash leakages and maintain stricter oversight of fuel expenses.

Managing Director of Fuelmetrics Limited, Olayide Folorunso, highlighted the collaborative nature of the project and its potential impact. He said: “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to simplify fuel management and deliver a more seamless experience for everyday Nigerians.

“Partnering with Eterna Plc enables Fuelmetrics Limited to scale this impact across the country, reinforcing the strength of Nigerian home-grown innovation in transforming the downstream sector,” he stated.

“The integration of Eterna’s extensive retail footprint with Fuelmetrics’ technical expertise represents a significant step toward creating a more efficient and data-driven fueling environment.

“Company officials describe it as a move toward the “retail station of the future,” where digital payments and automation enable smarter management of supply and demand. “With this launch, Eterna Plc is reinforcing its position as a forward-looking energy company focused on building a more modern and reliable fueling experience for the customers and businesses it serves.”