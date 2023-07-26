Etebu taking Bayelsa Medical Varsity to El Dorado

Background

As the population of Bayelsa State grew exponentially hitting over two million people, most of whom are youths, the need for more educational institutions became very expedient. That was why aside from the already established Niger Delta University initiated by late Diepreye Alamiesieghia, more higher institutions cropped up to deal with the effects of shortage of higher institutions in the state. One of them was the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) established in 2018 during the leadership of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. He established BMU to take care of those Bayelsans that want to study medical courses. BMU is a specialised medical university established to raise a crop of professionally competent personnel in the multi-disciplinary study of medicine and allied medical sciences that are capable of identifying health needs and challenges of society and proffering solutions to such issues for the well-being of mankind. Since the establishment of BMU, it has been from glory to glory courtesy of the efforts of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebitimitula Nicholas Etebu, who is a professor of pathology.

Square peg

Having professor Etebu at the helm of affairs at BMU is like putting a square peg in a square hole considering his wealth of experience especially in the field of medicine. Etebu was former Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa, a former Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State and a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) among other professional organisations. More so, he pioneered the Health Insurance Scheme in Bayelsa State. He has over 45 academic publications/ journals both locally and internationally. With such an outstanding track record little wonder the university is witnessing steady growth. On the journey to greatness of the university, the VC said that he has put all his efforts in making sure that the school grows. He disclosed that the whole essence of establishing the university was to train medical professionals that will help in improving the Nigerian health indices in the future. He said: “I just want to leave a legacy for people coming behind me and let us train our people and be able to provide health services in the state,” adding that the university has a unique department that trains people in foreign languages.

Foreign languages

Of course knowing how to speak any foreign language is a plus for anyone planning to travel outside Nigeria. That is the reason why the Department of Foreign Languages in the university is adjudged as one of the best in the institution coupled with the fact that each of the students would have learnt one of the languages by the time they are graduating. Professor Etebu said that the university is the only one in the country with a Department of Foreign Languages that teaches Russian, Chinese and French among other languages. Speaking recently in Yenagoa during the launch of a book authored by Dr Marei Therese Teibowei, a product of the university, the VC, represented by Professor Uche Onwudiegwu, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences, said that the university also runs bachelor degrees in other health fields like anatomy and biochemistry among others. “In this university, we are determined to train health professionals and improve Nigeria health indices. This is one of the specialised universities in the country that is geared to training health care professionals from medical doctors, to dentists, to pharmacists, to nurses, optometrists, physiotherapists, medical lab scientists, radiographers, public health community scientists and in future, biomedical engineers. “This is a very specialised university one out of a few that has been developing and coming forth in this country. This is a new university for four years plus but I can tell you that we have so many programmes and by God’s grace, maybe later this year, we will be having our first graduates. “This institute trains people in foreign languages, French, Spanish, Russian, German etc. and we have designed it in such a way that all the health professionals that pass through this university should be able to speak one foreign language at the end of their programmes. It is an added value to the degrees that they are going to get. You are also free to enrol in a diploma in any of these languages mentioned,” the VC said. “As you leave here, you should be able to propagate that BMU has come to stay and our staff is making progress in research and other academic endeavours,” he added.

Commissioner speaks

Also at that event, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, who emphasised the importance of foreign languages, said that all should endeavour to learn one foreign language. Emelah, represented by Alati Atei, Director Unified Examinations Section in the ministry, said: “We should all make efforts to write books because books are magical gifts that you keep opening and learning and I know that this book is one of such because it is talking about languages. “If you know that you are just stuck with the Ijaw language, you need to do something about it. With this book, you need to go further by learning Spanish, German or French. It will make you vast and keep your memory alive.” Professor Steve Azaiki in his remarks said: “It is very clear that having knowledge in a language is an additional score and achievement for anyone in a professional field. If you want to play on the international scene, you must have another language other than English. “I believe that we should teach French in our schools and everybody in the medical field has to study an additional language. I believe that the intention of the author of this book is to stimulate the learning of foreign languages and we have really appreciated what you have done. “Unfortunately anytime we discuss education, the people that the topic is meant for never pay attention to what we are saying but if the young ones should pay attention, they will understand that today’s discussion should be able to change their lives because we are talking about futuristic things. Use the opportunity you have here and learn Russian, French, Spanish or Chinese,” he advised.

500-bed hospital

There is no doubt that the hospital will generate funds when it is equipped and put in use. Of course revenues from hospitals are top notch as people get sick and go to hospitals every day. With a professor of pathology at the helm of affairs at the university, it is very obvious that the hospital will yield the required dividends. That was why the VC once stated that by the time the hospital will be fully equipped and put in use, many of the financial challenges of the university will be addressed as he said the hospital will be funding most of the university’s financial challenges while many Bayelsans will be employed. He said: “By the time human beings are put in this 500-bed hospital, this university will be transformed the more. If that hospital starts, you will be shocked at what we are going to do.” In one of the outings, he had immensely thanked the Bayelsa State Government for locating the university within the premises of the 500-bed hospital. “And for yielding the world-class Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre and the Mother and Child Hospital located within this premises to this university. “All these facilities will surely enhance effective teaching, learning, and research activities in BMU and also enable us to provide quality healthcare to our people. “I just want to leave a legacy for people coming behind me and let us be able to train our people and be able to provide service in the state. With the refurbishing of the 500-bed hospital, at least about 2000 people in the hospital and another 1000 in the university will be employed. If you take 3000 people off the streets of Yenagoa, that is good enough just in the health sector alone.”

Matriculation

The university is growing in population as the number of students before now had increased to about 1000 with the recent 509 fresh intact of students, distributed into 13 academic programmes of Medicine and Surgery (50), Nursing Science (50), Dentistry (10), Optometry (96), Physiotherapy (43), Medical Laboratory Science (147), Human Anatomy (55), Human Physiology (14), Biochemistry (2), Public Health (29), Microbiology (11), Human Nutrition and Dietetics (3), Community Health (30).