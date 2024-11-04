ETAP Partners Hollard Ghana On Auto Insurance Products

Share

ETAP, an insurtech that creates solutions and incentives to deepen insurance penetration across Africa, has acquired an operational license from the National Insurance Commission (NIC) of Ghana – the first of its kind in Ghana – enabling the startup to process claims, collect premiums and provide other innovative auto insurance products and services to consumers and businesses in the Ghanaian market.

In collaboration with Hollard Insurance Ghana, a leading provider of non-life insurance products, ETAP is poised to transform the insurance landscape in Ghana by introducing fast, fair and rewarding auto insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, tricycles and other vehicles.

Taking advantage of Hollard’s extensive experience and deep local knowledge of the market, the two companies will join forces as ETAP-Hollard to deliver a range of innovative insurance products and services that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless user experiences, instant claims processing, and personalized policy management.

Insurance penetration in Ghana currently stands at approximately two per cent. However, despite this relatively low penetration rate, Ghana’s insurance market is viewed as having substantial growth potential.

Factors such as increasing financial literacy, economic growth and regulatory reforms are expected to drive higher insurance adoption in the coming years.

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) of Ghana has also been active in promoting insurance awareness and enforcing regulations aimed at improving the credibility and stability of the insurance sector, which is expected to boost penetration over time.

