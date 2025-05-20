Esun: Capital Market Positioned To Drive Tinubu’s $1trn Economy

Share

Nigeria’s capital market has emerged as a cornerstone in the Federal Government’s drive to transform the economy into a $1 trillion powerhouse, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has declared.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, at the Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in Lagos on Monday, Edun emphasised that the capital market’s continued evolution—anchored on reform, innovation, and investor confidence—would be pivotal to unlocking the country’s full economic potential.

The highlight of the meeting was the official unveiling of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and the launch of a redesigned, techforward website for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling a new chapter of modernisation and transparency in market regulation.

Edun noted that the implementation of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025) has laid a solid foundation, with notable strides in governance, product diversification, regulatory oversight, and investor participation.

“We are witnessing a sophisticated market structure taking root,” he said, “capable of supporting not just capital raising, but broader wealth creation, economic inclusion, and national resilience.”

The revised Master Plan, he stated, underscores digitalization, sustainability, innovation, and inclusiveness— pillars he described as fully aligned with the Tinubu administration’s broader economic reform agenda.

According to the Minister, the passage of the ISA 2025 represents a landmark moment, providing a modernized legal and regulatory framework that reflects global best practices.

The new Act streamlines enforcement mechanisms and offers clearer guidance on emerging sectors such as digital assets and crowdfunding, which are reshaping the financial landscape.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the enactment of ISA 2025 as the dawn of a transformative era for the Nigerian capital market.

