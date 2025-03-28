Esthington Sports Academy: Sunrise In Nigeria’s Sports Devt

Share

In the past, our parents regaled us with captivating stories of the enthralling exploits of players in the Nigerian local clubs in national league tournaments.

Clubs like Rangers International FC of Enugu, Stationery Stores FC of Lagos, the Kano Pillars, the Mighty Jets of Jos, IICC Shooting Stars and others were crowd-pullers.

Names like ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, ‘Chief Justice’ Adokie Amesiameka,’ Mathematical’ Segun Odegbami, ‘Midfield Maestro’ Mudashiru Lawal and others were the football sensations who drew large armies of devoted fans to themselves and their respective clubs each time they played in the Division 1 league which is now known as the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

With the effluxion of time, sports, especially football, became a religion of sorts, uniting Nigerians in passion and catalysing the surge of great football talents who demonstrated their skills in street, village, community and school tournaments. It was this talent wave that generated the second generation of players like Rashidi Yekini, Akin Akinseyinde, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Sampson Siasia etc. and made Nigeria the talent hub of world soccer for generations.

With time, the leagues were proliferated into four categories to create room for the incubation of the many talents that Nigeria was blessed with. Stars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, the Babayaros (Celestine and Emmanuel), Tijani Babangida, Patrick Pascal, Mutiu Adepoju etc. who dazzled football firmaments globally were products of this organic Nigerian sports set-up. However, the fame and income which sports in general and football in particular brought to stars made sports in Nigeria very competitive.

With time, corruption and favouritism overwhelmed the selection process for competitors, coaches and contingents even for prime continental and global competitions. Sports policies were also infused with private and pedestrian emotions.

These began to affect the performances of contingents in local and international engagements especially in football. The dismal performances of teams in the domestic league gradually weakened the interest of football fans. Out of the blues, MultiChoice began broadcasting foreign leagues in Nigeria.

The actions of the foreign leagues, even though watched virtually by Nigerian football lovers, overwhelmed and dismantled the interests of the football fan constituency in the Nigerian local football completely. Viewing centres sprang up in every nook and cranny of the country.

Preachments of patriotism could not change anything since all that football lovers and sports investors needed were good sports action and a solid fan base.

Currently, one finds Nigerian devotees of foreign clubs celebrating their respective foreign club wins in champagne-laden carnivals and sometimes in fights.

The result of this is that local sports especially football talents either waste or are exploited by shylock promoters, while others ‘pass through the eye of the needle’ to develop themselves.

The combined impact of this scenario has weighed down sports development as well as human capital development and other opportunities that come with it.

The situation was one that demanded interventions from patriotic individuals with passion not only for the development of sports…

The situation was one that demanded interventions from patriotic individuals with passion not only for the development of sports, but also for the development of the many sports talents to give the bearers a new and better life.

The establishment of the Esthington Sports Academy in Ebonyi State by an Ebonyi-born multi-billionaire, real estate mogul, sports lover and common good ambassador, Dr. Darlington Ugota, is one bold intervention in sports development worth national acclaim.

No doubt, Dr. Ugota is not the first individual or Nigerian to establish a sports academy, but evidences abound that Ugota is one Nigerian with a large vision and individual commitment for sports development in the country.

A study of the recruitment method of the Academy shows that it is tuition free, while the welfare of the trainees is assured. With the barricade of financial barriers broken, Esthington Sports Academy has become a vehicle through which young sports talents could fulfil their destinies irrespective of their economic status.

Dr. Ugota has equipped Esthington Sports Academy to be independent and to complement the Ebonyi State Government’s efforts in sports development. To reflect gender sensitivity, Esthington Sports Academy, which is just two months old, launched the Esthington Football Club, also known as “the Home Boys”; and Esthington (female) Basketball Club bent on awakening Ebonyi girls to rule the game of basketball.

The Home Boys club, which has a Nigerian exinternational footballer, Akin Akinseyide, as team manager equally parades Coach Simsim Morrison, a sports consultant, chairman Cricket Association of Adamawa, Kaduna State Basketball head coach and member of Coaches Association of Nigeria as head coach is bound to rule Nigeria soccer through excellence. Speaking to newsmen before a friendly match, which the Home Boys won by 4 – 0 in Abakaliki on Wednesday, the club’s General Manager, Barr Ifeanyi Nworie, said:

“The chairman of Esthington FC, Dr. Darlington Ugota, has prioritised the welfare of the players for optimum performance”. Preparatory to the soccer engagements in the forthcoming 2025 Division 1 League, Esthington FC has played many friendlies and the results of their friendlies have set them on a trajectory of wins in the approaching new football season.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

