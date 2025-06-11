Esther’s Revenge Set To Captivate Audiences At Scarborough Fringe, LIAAF 2025

Share

The critically acclaimed awardwinning play, ‘Esther’s Revenge’, a thought-provoking production written and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, is set for another tour of the UK by popular demand.

Esther’s Revenge explores themes of colonisation and societal injustices. Based on a true story from 1950s Nigeria, the play follows Esther’s journey as she seeks answers from her lover, Mark, who marries his British lover after borrowing money from her.

In the confrontation that follows, Esther kills mark. Is this Revenge or Accidental? The play’s unique blend of African storytelling and theatrical physicality makes it a must-see for fans of gripping drama and social commentary.

According to a statement by Uphopho, the cities include, Scarborough, Leeds, Brighton, London & Bristol. Esther’s Revenge will be showing at the Market Vaults, Scarborough Fringe 2025 and then at Leeds Minster as part of the Leeds International African Arts Festival (LIAAF 2025).

“I’m excited to bring ‘Esther’s Revenge’ back to the UK, to Scarborough, Alma Theatre in Bristol, to the Leeds Minster and share this powerful story with a new audience.

This play is a testament to the resilience and strength of women in the face of adversity, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to share it with the community.

Esther’s Revenge is set against the backdrop of a society where patriarchal norms and values dominate. The play’s protagonist, Esther, navigates a world where women are expected to conform to traditional roles and expectations.

However, Esther’s experiences and actions challenge these norms, revealing the tensions and contradictions inherent in patriarchal societies. The play will be performed on June 20th, 2025, at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre.

“Additionally, I will be leading a playwright workshop and advice session on June 19th, 2025, at Leeds Minster, where I will share my insights and expertise with aspiring playwrights.

Art Theologian Bronagh Daly will also be joining me to explore the connections between Esther’s Revenge and the Book of Esther,” said Uphopho. The play showcases Esther’s journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

Through her struggles and triumphs, Esther embodies the feminist ideals of autonomy, self-determination, and resistance to patriarchal oppression.

Her actions serve as a powerful commentary on the need for women to challenge and subvert the dominant narratives that have historically silenced and marginalized them.

Bola Stephen Atitebi, who plays Esther and also doubles as the Associate producer of the show shared that ‘Esther’s Revenge’ first won the Brighton Fringe 2023 International Bursary when it was presented as part of the Abuja Fringe 2022 sponsored by the US Embassy Abuja.

The play would go on for a two-week residency and showcase at the Brighton Fringe 2023 where it was nominated and won the Brighton International Fringe Encore Series 2023/2024 sponsored by the SohoPlay – house New York.

Before that, ‘Esther’s Revenge’ was the curated play for case study at the Lagos Fringe & Abuja Fringe. This was specifically targeted at creatives intending to take their work on tour and develop new audiences.

In 2020, ‘Esther’s Revenge’ won the spirit of the fringe awards at the Lagos Fringe powered by the US Consulate Lagos through the PAS grants.

“Because of our spectacular production, SoHo Playhouse was excited to officially select us for the 18th Annual International Fringe Encore Series, a presentation of the best Fringe production from the largest festivals across the globe.

The series takes place every year in New York City January 3rd through February 4th, 2024 at the Playhouse, one of the premier Off-Broadway Theatres in lower Manhattan.

Share