Esther Nwachukwu Slams Iyabo Ojo Over Comment On Genevieve Nnaji

Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has criticised her senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo following her comment on Genevieve Nnaji’s post.

During the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023 award on Friday, Genevieve Nnaji made a public appearance at the event, which caused a stir online.

Taking to her social media page, Genevieve shared photos of herself taken at the event, with a caption of her recent movie, “I Do Not Come To You By Chance.”

Many were happy to see the movie star back on the screen, including her colleague, Iyabo Ojo who took to her comment section to praise and celebrate the movie star on her wins.

Taking to Genevieve’s comment section, Iyabo Ojo declared her love for her, and she wrote, “My love.”.

Reacting swiftly to Iyabo Ojo’s comment, Esther Nwachukwu dragged Iyabo Ojo as she called her a hypocrite.

She highlighted that although Iyabo was expressing her love for singer Naira Marley, she was now falsely accusing him.

She prayed for Genevieve Nnaji as she called Iyabo an unfaithful friend.

Esther Nwachukwu wrote: “Comot from here, before u go say she did this and that. Na so u be friend with Naira Marley, u come still dey accuse him wrongly.

“Madam, u aren’t a loyal friend. Shift, I cover Genevieve with the blood of Jesus”.

