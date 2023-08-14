Esther Nwachukwu Accuses Junior Pope Of Being Intimate With Her

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has dragged her colleague, Junior Pope as she revealed how they went from chasing clout to being intimate.

Narrating the ordeal, the actress revealed that she drew a tattoo on her body with the initials JP; meaning just peace.

However, after Junior Pope saw the tattoo, he contacted her so they could chase clout with the tattoo she drew on her body.

In a message sent to a well known faceless vlogger by the actress , she explained that she recorded a video of herself with the tattoo claiming to be in a relationship with the Jnr Pope, in which the actor deny her and also made mockery of her.

She also claimed that she had lent the actor some money which he never refunded.

Esther Nwachukwu further disclosed that her clout chasing with Junior Pope ended up in an intimate relationship.

