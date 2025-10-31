Esther Igbekele Takes Sound To Diaspora

Nigerian gospel music minister, Esther Igbekele, also known to many as the ‘Duchess of Musical, has begun a tour of the UK and US in a bid to take her unique African Praise Sound overseas.

The gospel musician, who is popular for her soul lifting praise and songs to dissuade people from social vices is now taking this sound outside Nigeria.

According to flyers of her tour seen by New Telegraph, her tour began on September 20, 2025, in Baltimore, USA, at the Wisemen of Faith Triumph Ministries International’s 2025 Annual Men’s Convention themed: ‘Your Home and Ministry’.

She was also in Newark, New Jersey, to praise God with Mrs Shola Ibironke, who was celebrating her 60th Birthday.

Other dates includes a Miracle Producing Praise Programme at CAC Agbala Itura in New Jersey, and a praise programme tagged: ‘London Praise’ in London, UK on October 26.

This Tour is not her only appearance in the Diaspora; in recent times, she has been taking her unique sound outside the shores of Nigeria.

A statement released from her media office revealed that: “Esther Igbekele has been so successful this year for an international movement to promote her brand and music.

“Though the tour was supposed to have started before then but some of her shows were rescheduled for next year, 2026, for a mega concert and church anniversary.

“Not quite after she proceeded to Italy for a few days to celebrate with the Celestial Church of Christ. Ileri Oluwa Parish, Brescia, Italy, at their 30th adult harvest in October, and she was also present at the just concluded London Praise 2025 concert held at the Gaumont Palace in the UK.

“She will be performing in some notable events before the year runs out, as she is currently planning to embark on another tour of the UK and in her home country, Nigeria.”