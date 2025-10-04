Estêvão’s Goal Seals Chelsea’s Victory As Arsenal Go Top

Chelsea snatched a dramatic 2–1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, all thanks to a stoppage-time strike from teenage sensation Estêvão Willian.

The result capped off a thrilling Premier League weekend that also saw Arsenal climb to the top of the table with a victory over West Ham.

The Blues struck first through Moisés Caicedo, who fired home in the opening half to put the hosts ahead.

On the other hand, Liverpool fought back after the break when Cody Gakpo found the equaliser, setting up a tense finale.

Just as the contest seemed destined for a draw, Estêvão met Marc Cucurella’s cross in the 95th minute to deliver the winning goal, sparking wild celebrations that saw manager Enzo Maresca sent off.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the defeat was Liverpool’s third straight loss in all competitions, piling pressure on Arne Slot’s side.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal marked manager Mikel Arteta’s 300th game in charge with a 2–0 win over West Ham. Former Hammer Declan Rice opened the scoring before Bukayo Saka converted a penalty to secure all three points.

The victory came at a cost, however, as both Rice and captain Martin Ødegaard were forced off with injuries. Despite the setbacks, Arsenal’s dominance ensured they leapfrogged their rivals to the top of the Premier League standings.

Elsewhere, Manchester United eased past Sunderland with a 2–0 win at Old Trafford, while Tottenham edged Leeds United 2–1 in a closely fought contest, with Mohammed Kudus netting the decisive strike.

Other fixtures across the weekend included clashes between Aston Villa and Burnley, Brentford and Manchester City, Everton and Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, and Wolves and Brighton, all adding to a packed round of Matchweek 7 action.

Chelsea’s late heroics keep them firmly in the hunt for European places, while Liverpool’s stuttering form leaves questions over their title credentials. Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to set the pace at the top as the season begins to take shape.