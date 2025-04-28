Estate Planning: FBNQuest Trustees Advises On Professional Guidance

Share

FBNQuest Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc, recently hosted its inaugural estate planning summit in Port Harcourt, during which it encouraged participants to always seek professional guidance on matters relating to estate planning as well as preservation and transfer of wealth to successive generations and other beneficiaries.

According to a press release, the event, which had as its theme, “Wealth preservation and transfer without hassle”, was organised to enlighten and empower the participants with the necessary knowledge required to effectivley manage and successfully transfer their assets to their beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Managing Director, FBNQuest Trustees, Babajide Fetuga, stressed the importance of seeking professional guidance on estate planning and the preservation and transfer of wealth to successive generations and other beneficiaries.

He stated that a professionally drafted estate plan would give no room for any form of ambiguity as it provides clear directives on what to do at any time.

‘’The potential consequences of not having an estate plan include perennial family disputes and protracted court cases,which may result in a huge financial burden and foster long-lasting resentments among loved ones if proactive steps are not undertaken to protect individuals, families and loved ones from avoidable stress.

‘’Understanding the values of wealth preservation is crucial. It is vital to recognize the importance of having a strategic estate planning blueprint,and we are determined to educate you with knowledge that not only informs but inspires you to take the necessary actions as you move forward,” he added.

The statement said that the summit featured industry experts who delivered invaluable insights on the significance of wealth preservation and transfer,addressing the residents of Port Harcourt and its environs, adding that the discussions focused on practical approaches and proactive measures attendees can adopt to manage their estates effectively and minimize potential future challenges.

Share