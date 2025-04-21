Estate Firm Appoints MD

Share

Springpet Homes has appointed Mrs. Juliet Kenneth Reginald as managing director for land and site operations. A statement by the company explained that her appointment would take effect from May 1st, 2025.

Prior to this new role, Reginald served as the corporate services manager within the company, where she earned recognition for her strategic leadership, organisational efficiency, and commitment to excellence.

Her promotion was seen as a natural progression, following a successful tenure marked by innovative contributions to the company’s growth.

In her capacity as managing director, land and site, Reginald would be responsible for overseeing land acquisitions, coordinating site development and ensuring the smooth execution of all ongoing and upcoming projects.

