April 24, 2025
April 24, 2025
Estate Developer Hails Supreme Court Over LG Autonomy

A real estate developer and grassroots political advocate, Hon. Alhaji Makanjuola Yahaya Lanre, has lauded the landmark Supreme Court’s judgement which granted financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in Nigeria, ordering direct allocation of funds from the Federation Account to them.

Makanjuola, who is the CEO of Darosa Properties Management and Construction Ltd, and the Chairman of the 02 Liberation Movement, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the 6th Strategic Media Seminar of the Sobi FM Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in partnership with the Nigerian Media Parliament , themed, “Grassroots Governance and Security: A Framework for Sustainable National Development.”

The seminar brought together media professionals, local government officials, civic leaders, and policy advocates to deliberate on the implications of financial autonomy for security and development at the grassroots level.

