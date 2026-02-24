Estate Developer Hails Fayoade’s Promotion To DIG, Lauds Egbetokun’s Reform Drive

Renowned estate developer and consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has hailed the promotion of Mustapha Adegoke Fayoade to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), describing the elevation as richly deserved and a testament to decades of exemplary service.

In a statement made available to journalists, Owoeye said Fayoade’s advancement reflects merit, professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty.

He described the senior officer as “a disciplined, intelligent and refined gentleman whose integrity and leadership qualities have consistently set him apart.” He expressed confidence in Fayoade’s capacity to further strengthen national security and institutional reforms within the Force.

Reacting to the development, Owoeye said the promotion came as no surprise to those familiar with Fayoade’s distinguished career. He said: “He has excelled at every stage of his service.

This elevation is a fitting reward for hard work, courage and consistent professionalism.” Owoeye described the new DIG as an officer who blends firmness with humility. He said: “He is courageous in enforcing the law, yet approachable and respectful.”