Estate Asks IGP To Investigate Task Force Chairman Over Alleged Land Grabbing

The estate of Chief Emmanuel Ashamu Oyedele has petitioned against the chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Adetayo Akerele, before the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over alleged indiscriminate arrest and harassment of its workers.

The family accused the task force chairman of allowing himself to be a willing tool to be used by some government officials to grab land, despite court judgment, up to the Supreme Court . It also accused the task force of completely detaching itself from the Nigeria Police Force and instead working as agent of land grabbing to government officials.

They therefore called on the IGP to institute a thorough investigation into the conduct of the task force boss and ensure that a disciplinary action is taken against him if wanting.

Ashamu Oyedele Estate, in a petition, titled: “Petition against CSP Adetayo Akerele, Commandant of the Lagos State Task Force, for abuse of office, arbitrary arrest and unlawful interference with judicial process,” urged the IGP to prevail on the task force chairman to respect the rule of law and justice in Nigeria.

Part of the petition reads, “Late Samuel Oyedele Ashamu was during his lifetime, the owner of a vast parcel of land, located around the Agidingbi corridor of Lagos State, including areas around Aspidi Street and its environment, having registered same in the land registry, under the old Western Region of Nigeria Land Registry in Ibadan and some of which have been recognised by various court judgments, including the Supreme Court.

In recent times, officers and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force, under the command d of CSP Adetayo Akerele have embarked on periodic and indiscriminate arrest of artisans, workmen and labourers, lawfully engaged on the said land and surrounding areas, without any lawful jurisdiction or court order.”