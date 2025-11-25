Estate Agents And Rental Increases In Nigeria

Astronomical increases in rent have been observed in Nigeria as worrisome since the start of 2024. This trend can be attributed to the activities of the estate agents, rightly or wrongly! The property development sector, like every other market, operates on the rules governed by the variables that control other sectors of the economy anchored on the principles of demand and supply.

The elementary economics teaches that while supply is determined by the variables of the cost, demand on the other hand is determined by price.

Effective demand is further determined by the willingness and ability of the purchaser to pay for items at the prevailing market price. Since May 2023, when the subsidy on fuel was removed, the cost of producing various commodities has increased astronomically and caused the rise in prices.

The situation is similar to the other different types of commodities like accommodation. Prior to the removal of subsidy, it was said that Nigeria faced a shortage of housing stock of about 18 million houses. To produce a single accommodation takes an average period of about three to four years.

The population is growing at a faster rate than the provision of accommodation and this has led to the demand of housing out growing supply. Under such circumstances, prices would rise. Amidst the situation, the stakeholders, who are landlords and agents, generally key in to make some good returns.

While this development makes sense in a normal business setup, it is relevant to stress equally that the only way out of the situation is to reduce the high cost of rents. Consequently, government intervention is necessary to subsidise the cost of building materials. Other areas of intervention should include the provision of land at affordable rates to the citizens.

Also, governments at both federal and state level can embark on the construction of mass housing schemes and probably rent or sell out the houses to citizens at subsidised rates as well as encourage banks to grant housing loans at single digit interest rate to the people for value addition.

The idea of reintroducing rent control in the industry as is being contemplated by some state governments cannot be fashionable today because it might worsen the situation! The rent control measure was experimented in the 1970s with the Residential Premises Edit of 1976 precisely targeted at rent control and recovery processes. Unfortunately, this policy led to the growth of the black market with its attendant consequences on the citizens as the shortage of residential properties caused a backlash in the property market.

The fact that the policy raised the cost of residential accommodation created no room to contemplate the same measure at the moment. The lack of available, let-able accommodation added to the reluctance on the part of the landlords to get involved directly in the business of renting out houses to tenants has allowed estate agents to take control of the market. This is another major cause of rising cost of accommodation in the urban areas – and should be worthy of attention by the relevant authorities!