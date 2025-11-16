Estate Agents And Disturbing Rental Increase

Astronomical increases in the rent of property has been observed in Nigeria as worrisome since the start of 2024. This trend can be attributed to the activities of the estate agents, rightly or wrongly! The property development sector, like every other market, operates on the rules governed by the variables that control other sectors of the economy anchored on the principles of demand and supply.

The elementary economy teaches that while supply is determined by the variables of the cost, demand on the other hand is determined by price. Effective demand is further determined by the willingness and ability of the purchaser to pay for items at the prevailing market price.

Since May 2023, when the subsidy on fuel was removed, the cost of producing various commodities has increased astronomically and caused the rise in price. The situation is similar to the other different types of commodities like accommodation. Prior to the removal of the subsidy, it was said that Nigeria faced a shortage of housing stock by about 18 million houses.

To produce a single accommodation takes an average period of about three to four years. The population growth is at a faster rate than the provision of accommodation and this has led to the demand of accommodation out growing supply.

Under the circumstances, the price would rise, therefore, it should be noted also that the supply of special properties could be less on sight. Amidst the situation, the stakeholders who are landlords and agents generally key in to make some good returns.

While this development makes sense in a normal business setup, it is relevant to stress equally that the only way out of the situation is to reduce the high cost of rent. Consequently, government intervention is necessary to subsidize the cost of building materials.

Other areas of intervention include provision of land at affordable rates to the citizens. Also, embark on construction of the mass housing scheme and probably rent or sell out the houses to citizens at the subsidized rates as well as encourage banks to grant housing loans at single digit interest rate to the people for value addition.

The idea of reintroducing rent control in the industry as has been contemplated by some state governments cannot be fashionable today because it might worsen the situation! The rent control measure was experimented in the 1970s with the Residential Premises Edit of 1976 precisely targeted the rent control and recovery processes.

Unfortunately, this policy led to growth of black market with its attendant consequence on the citizens as the shortage of residential properties caused a backlash in the property market.

The fact that the policy raised the cost of residential accommodation created no room to contemplate the same measure at the moment.

The lack of available, let-able accommodation added to the reluctance on the part of the landlords to involve directly into the business of renting out houses to tenants brings the estate agents in to take control of the market.

This is another major cause of rising cost of accommodation in the urban areas worthy of attention by the relevant authorities! ESV. Opita Agaba, Chairman Benue State NIESV writes from Makurdi.