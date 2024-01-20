EStars Launches BTEC In

EStars, the global leader in educational esports, has unveiled a new model for educating students in the MENA region. Students from Riyadh’s prestigious Misk Schools are the first in the region to undertake the BTEC in Esports, the inaugural lesson of which was delivered at MGF23 in the Classroom of the Future, designed and built by EStars (in partnership with Riyadh Schools). With its bespoke qualifications and state of the art classrooms, EStars is upskilling students to fully embrace opportunities in the digital era.

The unveiling of the Classrooms took place at the recently held Misk Global Forum in Saudi Arabia where young leaders, innovators, CEOs and entrepreneurs from around the world showcased their talents and ideas. “Developing the Classroom of the Future with Riyadh Schools has been a brilliant project for EStars,” said CEO, Mags Byrne. “Collectively, we have designed the future; a fully immersive, in- clusive and fun classroom. And the reaction of the students was what pleased us all the most.

They want to embrace technology and study new subjects such as esports. It has been a very exciting few months for EStars.” Formed in the United Kingdom, with a flagship office in the Creative Hub, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, EStars has been generating significant buzz in the education and esports sectors through their three award-winning business strands: the educational Esports Club, BTEC qualifications and room design, build and maintenance.

The esports industry saw revenues of almost $2 billion in 2022 and has been growing at more than 20 per cent per year. Meanwhile, Nigeria is strategically positioning itself for a transformative future in education, pro- pelled by EStars’ recent partnerships with leading educational institution, Chrisland Schools in Lagos.