EStars, Chrisland partner, unveil Esports in African education

A g round-breaking collaboration that marks a significant step towards integrating esports into education in Africa has been unveiled by EStars, an esports education provider, in partnership with Chrisland Schools. The partnership, which is the first of its kind in Africa, underscores a shared commitment between the organisation and school to revolutionise education in Africa through esports.

EStars is the leading esports education provider that is committed to harnessing the power of esports to unlock a unique learning experience for students. The organisation also encourages the development and cultivation of core skills such as teamwork, creativity, strategic thinking, and problem-solving through esports. Besides, EStars offers a range of esports services to educational bodies, which include after schools clubs, designing and building esports classrooms and delivering formal qualifications in esports.

EStars is the only industry expert delivering the Pearson-accredited International BTEC in Esports in the MENA region. Speaking on the partnership, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EStars, Margs Byrne, stated: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Chrisland Schools to activate the transformative potential of esports in education for students in Nigeria and Africa. We strongly believe that this collaboration will yield mutually beneficial and enduring results.

The overwhelming response to the pilot scheme at Chrisland Schools reaffirmed our belief in the transformative potential of esports in the classroom.” The partnership, sealed in August, according to Byrne, has set the tone for schools across the continent and beyond to implement global best practices in education by introducing esports as a vehicle for learning and the development of skills. In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, said of the innovation: “We are excited to be the first group of schools in Africa to embark on this path of educational innovation alongside EStars.” She, however, added that schools’ commitment to foster a dynamic learning environment that resonates with our students’ interests and aspirations informed this partnership, saying: “We believe that the fusion of esports and education has the potential to unlock new realms of engagement and learning for our students.”