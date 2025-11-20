Establishment Of NSI In Adamawa Will Serve As Youth Dev’t Hub – Shaibu

The Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Mr. Philip Shaibu, has said that the establishment of the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Adamawa State will serve as a major development hub, particularly for the youth.

Shaibu explained that the state is set to witness massive economic, social, and sporting transformation as the Federal Government finalizes plans to commission the NSI in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Yola shortly after inspecting facilities ahead of the institute’s take-off in the first quarter of next year, Shaibu described the project as a major national asset that will place Adamawa at the center of sports development in Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities on the ground and commended the Adamawa State Government for taking “a step in the right direction” in supporting youth engagement through sports.

According to him, the presence of the NSI in the Northeast will unlock unprecedented opportunities for talent discovery, youth empowerment, sports education, and economic growth.

Shaibu said the state office, slated to commence operations in the first quarter of next year, will offer 34 basic sporting courses, while diploma and certificate programs will be available for interested candidates at the zonal level.

He also stressed that Nigeria has what it takes to produce coaches and athletes capable of making the country proud, adding: “It is time for us to coach our coaches and athletes who would win national and international laurels, awards, and trophies.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s recent failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, the Director General noted that strengthening institutions like the NSI is crucial for long-term sporting success. “Now that NIS will be functioning, we will not need calculators or fasting and prayers to qualify again,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, who represented Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a branch of the NSI in the state and the sub-region.

Professor Farauta emphasized that developing sports as a unifier of youth would continue to be a priority for the present administration. She assured full government support and collaboration toward the growth of the sporting industry in the Northeast.

She further pointed out that youth need to be effectively engaged in sports to foster unity and common purpose across the country.