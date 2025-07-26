Establishment of Federal University for Science, Culture and Tourism

Nothing can be more alluring at this time of the renaissance of our nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than the glowing news of a bill on the establishment of a Federal University for Science, Culture and Tourism, which has just passed through its second reading at the Senate.

This bill is sponsored by Senator Fagbonmire (SAN). The bill is not only appropriate at this time, but totally essential to support the positive and progressive steps being taken by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

It is obvious that one of the main issues responsible for the inconsistences in the planning, growth and development of the tourism sector in our country is the dearth in manpower and technical know-how.

Development and practice in the tourism sector is very technical, dynamic, scientific and largely commercial because it encompasses or rather it is an amalgam of other socio-economic sectors as well as physical development of a nation. Its effect on both visible and invisible aspect of a growing nation like Nigeria cannot be under estimated. It therefore, requires a deep understanding, which can only be achieved through knowledge. Nigeria is blessed with both human and physical resources, but these resources are either being misused, wrongly being misused, ignorantly being misused, or not used at all because of lack of knowledge.

The inclination of Senator Fagbonmire to present this bill is quite commendable while the ultimate enthusiasm of our lawmakers to accept the bill so far is an indication of a strong political will of our leaders to move our country forward.

As far back as the ’70s, desperate and concerted efforts were made to fully establish the tourism and hospitality sector in our country but in most cases such efforts had been remotely thwarted as a result of lack of manpower and technical know-how.

This is still adversely affecting the private sector which should mostly be responsible for the growth of the sector. Many reports sponsored by various international organisations, such as UNDP, ILO and UN Tourism, had always emphasised the necessity for Nigeria to put in place a comprehensive institution of higher learning to produce the necessary manpower for the sustenance of the sector.

Otherwise the country would operate like a ship without a rudder. Most countries thriving well today in this sector support themselves with such institutions which help to produce adequate manpower.

As a matter of fact, the nucleus of the present National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) was one of such initiatives by the International Labour Organisation, which was funded by them.

It was designed to produce manpower need in the hotel and entertainment sector. Though NIHOTOUR today remains a shadow of itself, reasons being lack of relevant manpower to further the plan for which it was established since ILO withdrew its staff and presence.

It was indeed heartwarming that Senator Gbenga Daniel stood up to firmly support the bill. This was not unexpected as he has been very dynamic and believes very much in the progress of the nation. During his tenure as Governor of Ogun State he transformed the state tremendously in the tourism sector to such an extent that the state became one of the outstanding tourism destinations in the country.

His efforts could have been better sustained today if there were enough know-how on ground to follow up his good work.

Same could be said of Akwa Ibom State where the present Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, created a lot of magnificent openings to place Nigeria on the international map of golf and sport tourism. What shall we say about Cross River State, which could have been the El-dorado of Nigerian tourism today? These are today wasted efforts because of lack of manpower and initiatives to effect sustainable continuity.

President Tinubu made Lagos State the number one tourism destination of the country during his tenure as the governor of the state. Such remarkable achievement can only be sustained through adequate manpower, which should continually produce initiatives.

All said, it should be understood that the establishment of the university should be based on multi-disciplinary structure to create enough opportunities for Nigerians in many spheres of the economy as well as aiming at placing our country as the centre of excellence for Africa.

The step being taking by Nigeria will certainly be of interest to international organisations especially UNDP and UN Tourism, which had several times encouraged Nigeria in this direction. It was aptly emphasised in the Nigerian tourism master plan, which still stands as one of the best and most comprehensive document ever produced for any nation in the world by UNDP – UN Tourism combined.

I congratulate Senator Fagbonmire for his vision and initiative and hoping that the bill passage shall be accelerated to the desk of the President soonest for his accent.

*Dr Franklin Adejuwon, tourism expert and consultant, was a former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism, Lagos State