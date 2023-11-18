Establishment Of Fed Varsity Of Mining Jos Passes Second Reading – Senator Diket

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has disclosed that the Bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Mining and Geosciences in Jos, Plateau State has passed the second reading.

Senator Plang, who is also a senator representing Plateau Central in the Senate highlighted that the importance of the extractive and mining industries in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, adding that this is more so when the country is looking to diversify its economy, which has been predominantly crude oil-reliant.

“While the country is looking to diversify by utilizing the gains from the mining sector, cases of illegal mining also abound, and there are also reported incidents of underutilization of mining and the extractive industry in general, leading to a loss of billions of naira in revenue to the government.

“This problem is largely due to a dearth of information and knowledge in the area of geosciences and mining.”

Senator Plang, while leading a debate on an Act to repeal the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences Act, 20180, and establish the Federal University of Mining and Geosciences, Jos, on the floor of the Senate pointed out that the proposed bill will also support efforts aimed at positioning Nigeria’s mining sector as a viable sector for diversifying the country’s economy away from its excessive dependence on income from crude oil exports.

He added that establishing the Federal University of Mining and Geosciences, Jos will enable Nigeria to build the domestic human capacity, knowledge, and skills required for the development of the mining sector, adding that the proposed university will be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Mining and Steel Development.

According to him, the university, if established, is expected to deepen research on mineral exploration and exploitation and instil knowledge of many facets of mining resource management, including geosciences and engineering, in Nigerians.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that the country is currently groaning under economic downturn and seeking ways to cut down on the cost of governance by checking the proliferation of institutions, but it is heartwarming that this particular institute has been in existence for many years with befitting structures in three campuses, have equipped functional laboratories, a mini mineral processing centre, a medical centre, lecturers, and non-academic staff already engaged.

“Although converting it to a university will require more staffing, I believe that the benefits of establishing this university will outweigh whatever cost is incurred, as the overall benefit to our great country, Nigeria, will be immeasurable.

“This is also in tandem with the need to build specialization in areas that are critical to nation-building, hence the establishment of specialized universities like the University of Agriculture, Petroleum University, University of Education, Marine University, and Universities of Medical Sciences, Army, and Air Force, amongst others.

He noted that Nigeria does not have a university that has to do with mineralogical research despite the abundance of mineral resources in the country, adding that minerals and technology go hand in hand, and it will not be good for Nigeria not to deepen knowledge and research into what God almighty has abundantly and graciously given to the country.

Senator Plang emphasized that it would be a great disservice not only to the country but to the citizens as well, adding that neglecting this area will also allow expatriate and illegal miners to keep exploiting the nation due to a dearth of knowledge in that area.

He therefore enjoined the Senate to give the bill the required support, as it has the capacity to turn the country’s abundant resources into profitable assets for the nation and create job opportunities through the value chain that will be created in the mining and extractive industries.