Establishing Ministry Of Religion Will Lead To Endless Dispute –Clerics

Two clerics, Bishop Charles Ighele and Prof. Amidu Sanni, yesterday faulted calls for establishment of federal ministry of religion.

They said that establishment of such a ministry would stir disharmony among religious groups and create other problems.

Ighele, a Christian cleric, and Sanni, a Muslim cleric, spoke in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

They reacted to calls in some quarters for establishment of the ministry to support religious affairs more. Ighele, the General Superintendent of Holy Spirit Mission, Ikeja, said establishment of the ministry would not contribute to the much-needed human capital development.

He said: “I do not see any need for the ministry. I do not see how this will contribute to human capital development and other forms of development.

“Instead, it will increase the already over-bloated cost of governance. “The first area of major dispute is likely to be whether a Christian or a Muslim or a traditional worshiper should be the first minister.”

Sanni, the Chief Imam of Lagos State University, said that there was no need to contemplate establishing such a ministry.

