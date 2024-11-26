Establish Special Paramilitary Outfit To Tackle Lakurawa, Gumi Urges FG

Share

Controversial Islamic scholar and preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Nigerian Government to fashion a separate paramilitary outfit to combat the Lakurawa sect in the North.

This is coming just days after it was reported that the sect, which operates in North West states of Sokoto and Kebbi, has moved into Niger State in North Central Nigeria, as well as, Kaduna State.

Speaking as a guest on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese-Ijebu Currents Affairs Programme, ‘Frontline’ on Tuesday, as monitored by New Telegraph, the Cleric posited that the ideology of the group is yet to be determined. However, judging by their activities and the most recent mayhem in the Mera Community of Kebbi state, which resulted in the loss of 17 lives, Gumi said it is safe to say they are not different from every other fanatical religious sect parading the Sahel.

He said, “There are some foreign superpowers in it because Nigeria is filled with many mineral sources in some areas that are fertile land. They come and cause mayhem so we can seek their protection afterwards”.

Gumi, The current Mufti and Mufassir at the Kaduna Central Mosque Sultan Bello, opined that the Nigerian Military is not developed to fight terrorism, calling for the establishment of a separate outfit who are more familiar with the terrains than the soldiers sent to these embattled communities to tackle the Lakurawa sects.

“Our Military is fashioned in the system of the British Army. It is not to fight a bandit but to fight another military. If Niger Republic will face Nigeria, we will send our military. The military is a competition of firepower, and we are expecting too much from them if we want them to focus on attacking bandits”, he added.

Engaging the local herdsmen as a force of combat, he believes will calm the impending insurgency, citing the Paramilitary wings of Bangladesh used to infiltrate terrorist groups as an example.

Meanwhile, reacting to the willingness of young recruits to join the sects and the statement of The Director of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen Edward Buba, who faulted the residents for accommodating the sect, Gumi attributed it to illiteracy and economic hardship.

Recall that the Lakurawa first emerged in Northwest Nigeria in 2018, when the group started helping locals fight armed gangs known as bandits. But the relationship soon soured as residents began accusing Lakurawa of stealing their cattle and seeking to impose strict Islamic law. The group retreated to the border areas of Niger and Mali but would make some incursions into Nigeria.

He said the younger recruits are lured with money, food and sometimes cattle while reiterating that they have international backing owing to the large amounts given to recruits.

Gumi however urged the FG to establish schools like the Almajiri schools established by former President Goodluck Jonathan, and also make substantial attempts at reducing the hardship and ensuring the porous borders are well secured.

“Nigeria is already fighting several armed groups, including Islamist militants Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and several bandit gangs. Another insurgency could further destabilise the region and suck an already stretched military into a long-drawn fight, Gumi said.

