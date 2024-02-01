Establish Religious, Chieftaincy Affairs Ministry, Bishop Kunama Urges FG

The Right Reverend Dr. Ishaya Kunama, Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria Diocese of Sokoto has recommended the establishment of a Ministry for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs to stand on its own.

However, Dr. Kunama stressed the need to replace the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development Services in Nigeria.

Reverend Bishop who stated this in a statement noted that this is in order to properly address the needs and concerns of religious and traditional leaders and ensure harmonious coexistence within the society.

“This would play a crucial role in promoting religious tolerance, safeguarding cultural heritage, and addressing conflicts and disputes related issues.

“In a strategic move to bolster religious harmony, cultural preservation, and enhance the traditional leadership system, the Nigerian government should consider the establishment of a dedicated ministry for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to him, the proposed ministry would replace the current Ministry for Humanitarian Services, underscoring the nation’s commitment to embracing its diverse religious and cultural heritage.

Nigeria, a diverse nation with over 250 distinct ethnic groups, is renowned for its rich cultural tapestry and numerous religious beliefs. However, the coexistence of various religious groups has, at times, presented challenges that need to be addressed urgently.

Promoting religious tolerance and understanding among Nigeria’s population is imperative to fostering unity, peace, and social cohesion.

“Nigeria is home to three main religious groups: Christianity, Islam, and traditional religions, each with its unique set of beliefs, practices, and traditions.

“While Christianity and Islam are the predominant religions, traditional religions still play a significant role in many communities across the country.

He maintains that this diversity necessitates the cultivation of a culture of respect and acceptance, essential elements for social stability and progress. Nigeria, with its vast population, recognizes the need to ensure that all citizen’s religious rights are protected and respected.

The proposed ministry would play a pivotal role in promoting interfaith dialogue, fostering religious tolerance, and preventing conflicts arising from religious and ethnic differences.

Equipped with subject matter experts, the ministry will address religious grievances promptly and work towards creating an inclusive society that respects and celebrates diversity.

Preserving Cultural Heritage:The potential establishment of a dedicated department within this ministry could revitalize the traditional chieftaincy institution, which has been an integral part of Nigerian society since time immemorial.

By preserving and promoting cultural heritage, the ministry would safeguard Nigeria’s unique identity for future generations.

Historically, religious tensions have occasionally led to conflicts and violence in Nigeria. Instances of intolerance, prejudice, and misunderstanding have sadly tarnished the nation’s reputation and hindered its collective progress.

It is crucial to acknowledge and learn from these dark chapters to ensure a more inclusive and tolerant future for all Nigerians.

The proposed ministry aims to serve as a bridge between religious leaders, traditional chiefs, and the government. Through strategic collaborations, it would facilitate effective communication channels, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of these influential pillars of society are effectively addressed.

Regular consultations and dialogue forums will foster trust and facilitate the smooth exchange of ideas, leading to informed policy decisions that reflect the interests of both the government and the citizenry.