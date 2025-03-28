Establish Police Institutions In Adamawa To Strengthen Security, Fintiri Appeals To IGP

Share

A damawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to establish police institutions in the State, similar to those in other North-Eastern states, to enhance security and law enforcement.

The governor made this appeal during a courtesy visit by the IGP to the Government House in Yola, where he emphasized the need for a Police Mobile Base and a Counter-Terrorism Unit in Madagali Local Government Area to bolster the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

While expressing gratitude for the IGP’s second visit to the state, Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the police through logistical and financial assistance to ensure peace and stability in Adamawa and Nigeria at large.

In his response, Egbetokun acknowledged the unwavering support of the Adamawa State government and its people for the police force.

He described the state as home to many police personnel and highlighted the successes recorded through collaboration with the military.

The IGP further emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships for improved security, assuring that his leadership would focus on capacity building, equipping officers with essential skills, and prioritizing community engagement to enhance safety across the nation.

At the Police Headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, said NPF being the lead agency in internal security has played a vital role in making sure that the State is secured, safe and conducive for both economic and social activities.

